Euro 2020, Italy agreement on player awards

The president of the FIGC Gravina and a delegation of the national team captained by Chiellini and Bonucci have found an agreement on the prizes for the ride to Euro2020.

Specifically, beating Austria will be worth approx 30 thousand euros for each player. A lot has changed since 2016, when the same success in the round of 16 earned the then coach a watch Antonio Conte.

If, doing the due perjury, we were to reach the semifinals the prize would rise to 150 thousand euros while in case of entry to the Final the figure would touch i 200 thousand euros. IS 250 thousand euros each in case of victory at Euro 2020.

All this is also possible thanks to the enormous media success that the national team is having. Gravina confirms: “We had total ratings of 42 million people with 62 percent share adding Rai and Sky. And our social media community has grown by half a million… ”.

The figures of Italy, however, are lower than other national ones. L’England promised € 540,000 per player, on Belgium around 435 thousand euros, Germany is Spain about 400 thousand. France is Portugal they are about 340 thousand euros.