Italy Authorities confiscated a German ship that rescued migrants in Italy

Italian authorities have seized a German ship that rescued migrants, the Sea Watch charity said on Monday.

The organization says its Sea Watch 3 ship arrived in a port in Sicily in early March and the Italian Coast Guard has since seized it, citing the ship’s security reasons.

Coast Guard according to the statement, the ship has been found to be in breach of, among other things, fire safety and environmental protection regulations. In addition, the training of the ship’s crew, for example, was deficient, according to the Coast Guard.

The Italian Coast Guard has in the past prevented charitable vessels from returning to the sea. Charities have criticized decisions to keep ships in port and said there were political reasons behind the decisions.