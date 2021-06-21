For the Austrians, Baumgartner’s goal in the 21st minute was enough to beat Ukraine. They are the next opponents of Mancini’s team

Bucharest – Italy has discovered, al triple whistle of Ukraine-Austria, who will be her next opponent at the European Championships. After 1-0 to Ukraine, Austria has removed the direct pass for the round of 16 of Euro 2020 against Shevchenko’s team.

This is a first for the Austrians: never before have they moved on to the knockout stages of the European championship. In the other group match, the Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0: Austria closes in second place and Italy gives itself away.

Thanks to Christoph Baumgartner, who seemed shaken after a head-on with Illia Zabarnyi a few minutes earlier, able to score in the 21st minute from a corner on an assist from David Alaba. Which will be the number one danger for Mancini’s team. Ukraine, at 3 points, is waiting to see if they can advance as one of the top four teams in third place.

