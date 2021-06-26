Rome – Honoring Wembley for returning in less than two weeks. Roberto Mancini’s national team arrived yesterday in London where today the match against Austria valid for the round of 16 of Euro 2020 is scheduled. great blue nights, a place among the best eight teams in Europe is up for grabs. In front of a tough opponent, the Austria of the coach of Venetian origin Franco Foda, but which historically Italy has almost always beaten, even if the last crossing between the two teams dates back to August 2008 and ended 2-2, in friendly in Nice.

The technical commissioner has formalized the eleven who will take the field, confirmed the rumors of recent days with the presence of Marco Verratti in midfield in place of Manuel Locatelli. For the rest, the formation that beat Switzerland is confirmed, with Francesco Acerbi and Giovanni Di Lorenzo in defense in place of the injured Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Florenzi. In attack the trident composed by Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi.

FOLLOW THE LIVE REPORT HERE

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS