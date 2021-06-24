Anthony Taylor will referee Italy-Austria, the eighth final of the European Championship that will be played on Saturday at 21 at Wembley. He is not a referee who shows cards frequently: he has a yellow card average of about five per game. Taylor rose to prominence in England for a bachelor party, consumed in Spain a few days before the Premier match between Swansea and Burnley (March 4, 2017), for which he was designated. A penalty mistakenly granted to Burnley for a touch of the hand has sparked the controversy on the tabloids. In this European Championship he was assigned Denmark-Finland (the match of Eriksen’s illness) and Portugal-Germany.