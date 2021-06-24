The English whistle has directed our national team on three occasions: with him a victory, a draw and a defeat
Anthony Taylor will referee Italy-Austria, the eighth final of the European Championship that will be played on Saturday at 21 at Wembley. He is not a referee who shows cards frequently: he has a yellow card average of about five per game. Taylor rose to prominence in England for a bachelor party, consumed in Spain a few days before the Premier match between Swansea and Burnley (March 4, 2017), for which he was designated. A penalty mistakenly granted to Burnley for a touch of the hand has sparked the controversy on the tabloids. In this European Championship he was assigned Denmark-Finland (the match of Eriksen’s illness) and Portugal-Germany.
PREVIOUS
–
Taylor has refereed Italy in three precedents. Balance sheet in perfect balance, with a win (against Greece in the Euro 2020 qualifiers), a draw (1-1 against the Netherlands in the Nations League, 14 October 2020, a match in which Italy conceded the last goal) and a defeat (3-1 against France in a friendly on 1 June 2018).
June 24, 2021 (change June 24, 2021 | 23:15)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply