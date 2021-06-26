Italy Austria streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

ITALY AUSTRIA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 26 June 2021, at 9 pm Italy and Austria will compete in London for the round of 16 of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see Italy Austria live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between Italy and Austria will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Saturday 26 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.

Italy Austria live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Italy Austria match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Italy-Austria

Italy-Austria Date: Saturday 26 June 2021

Saturday 26 June 2021 Schedule: 21

21 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the match of the 2021 European Football Championship Italy Austria, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne. Herds Mancini

AUSTRIA (4-3-3): Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; X. Schlager, Laimer, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Arnautović, Sabitzer. All. Foda

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP