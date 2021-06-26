ITALY-AUSTRIA 2-0, MANCINI “DESERVED VICTORY IN THE MOST DIFFICULT RACE”

“We wanted to win at all costs, we deserved it and this match can do us good for the future”. These are the first words of Roberto Mancini after Italy’s victory over Austria in the round of 16 of Euro2020. “We won it because we deserved it, even if in the end we conceded this goal – underlined the Italian coach on Rai microphones – We could already score a couple of goals in the first half, in the second we dropped a little physically also for the heavy pitch but we deserved it. We won thanks to the players who were on the bench, who entered with the right mentality: we needed fresh players, we were extraordinary. I knew it would be the most difficult match, maybe even more difficult in the quarter-finals. This match can do us well “.

EURO 2020: NATIONAL. DONNARUMMA “GOOD NOT TO GIVE UP ANYTHING”

“We knew it was not an easy match, we were good at not giving up anything, not even an inch. We managed to find two goals, then the match went downhill, even if in the end we suffered a little but this match did it will serve for the future “. This was stated by Gianluigi Donnarumma commenting on the victory of Italy against Austria in the second round of Euro2020. “The goal canceled for our opponents? I hadn’t noticed anything, when the referee gave the offside the joy was released – explained the blue goalkeeper to Rai microphones – The support of the fans? They are indescribable, we lacked a lot, we hope they will return to the stadiums more and more. Portugal or Belgium in the quarterfinals? For us it is the same, we will face the match in the right way “

EURO 2020: NATIONAL. CHURCH “WE DESERVE THE QUARTERS, WE ARE 26 OWNERS”

We played well against a great team that deserves congratulations. We deserve the qualification and now we enjoy the quarter-finals. It is never late to be decisive, it is thanks to the coach who always wants us ready. Those who entered showed great desire: there are 26 starters “. Federico Chiesa declared this in the post-match of Italy-Austria. The blue winger unlocked the result in extra time:” I did well to stay calm, the I checked and I kicked well, “he told Sky Sport, describing the goal.

EURO 2020: NATIONAL. PESSINA “GOAL? AN EXPLOSION OF EMOTIONS”

“I have not yet realized that I have scored against Wales, let alone this. It will be a memory that I will carry with me throughout my career. It was an explosion of emotion.” These are the words of Matteo Pessina, author of Italy’s 2-1 goal against Austria in the eighth final. “He can score anyone and this is the beauty of this team. We are a beautiful group and we are showing it to all of Italy”, he added to the Sky Sport microphones.