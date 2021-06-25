In these Europeans, hearing Italy approach the definition “An amazing attack” immediately makes you think of the numbers shown on the pitch by Immobile, Berardi and Insigne.

Instead the Daily Mail uses this expression to describe the suspicions raised by the Corriere dello Sport on the appointment of the English arbitrator Anthony Taylor for Italy-Austria, match valid for the round of 16.

In an article entitled “Beware the referee is English”, the editor of the newspaper Ivan Zazzaroni the doubt arises that Italy can be punished for the move by Mario Draghi, who tried to “snatch” the final of the Europeans from England, heavily hit by Covid-19, making Uefa nervous.

A suspicion that, more than anger, aroused amazement. Moreover, Taylor was promoted with full marks by the Italian Roberto Rosetti, head of European referees, for the way he managed Denmark-Finland, a game marred by the cardiac arrest of Christian Eriksen: “Everyone recognized Anthony’s perfect behavior. He handled that difficult time great. We are proud of his management and his coolness. We recommend that all referees put safety first, which is the main thing for us. In these cases, the referees have to stop the game immediately and Anthony was fantastic ”. We will see if it will be the same tomorrow, during Italy-Austria.