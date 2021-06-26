Italy-Austria 2-0, the magic of Chiesa and Pessina: Azzurri in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 against Belgium or Portugal

Italy flies to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. It suffers more than expected against an Austria that never gives up (you can also see Arnautovic’s goal canceled for offside at 0-0) and drags the Azzurri to extra time. Then the magic of Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina unlock the match. Kalajdzic’s goal in the final (114 °) interrupts Donnarumma’s unbeaten run, but the verdict does not change: Azzurri – on the 31st consecutive useful result (over Vittorio Pozzo’s Italy) – among the top eight of the European Championship. The next challenge? Against the winner of Belgium-Portugal. Lukaku or Cristiano Ronaldo on the way of Roberto Mancini. But there will be time to think about the opponent, now is the time to applaud this team that has hit the target of the quarter-finals.

ITALY-AUSTRIA 2-1 SCORE

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella (67 ‘Pessina), Verratti (67’ Locatelli); Insigne (108 ‘Cristante), Immobile (84’ Belotti), Berardi (84 ‘Chiesa). Available: Bastoni, Bernardeschi, Emerson, Meret, Raspadori, Sirigu, Toloi. Herds Mancini.

AUSTRIA (4-2-3-1). Bachmann, Lainer (113 ‘Trimmel), Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Schlager (106 ‘Gregoritsch), Grillitsch (106’ Schaub); Laimer (113 ‘Ilsanker), Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic (96 ‘Kalajdzic). Available Baumgartlinger (90 ‘Schopf), Lienhart, Pervan, Posch, Schlager, Ulmer. All. Foda.

Referee: Taylor A. (Eng).

NETWORKS: 95 ‘pts. Church (I), 105 ‘Pessina (I), 113’ Kalajdzic (A)

NOTES: Arnautovic (A), Di Lorenzo (I), Barella (I), Hinteregger (A), Dragovic (A) are booked.