Sunday, May 21, 2023
Italy | At least 36,000 had to leave their homes due to the floods

May 21, 2023
Italy | At least 36,000 had to leave their homes due to the floods

The floods have been described as Italy’s worst in a hundred years.

in Italy Flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region has killed 14 people and displaced at least 36,000, local authorities said Saturday. Floodwaters have destroyed more houses and recent landslides have isolated villages.

In Emilia-Romagna, the six-month average rainfall fell in just 36 hours. The floods have been described as Italy’s worst in a hundred years.

The floods have caused more than 300 landslides and damaged or closed more than 500 roads in the region.

of Emilia-Romagna the authorities decided on Saturday to extend the dangerous weather warning for Sunday as well. More rain is expected in the area.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni left the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday, due to flooding. He is expected to visit Emilia-Romagna on Sunday.

Residents who fled their homes are looking for clothes and shoes among the donations on May 20. Picture: Andreas Solaro / Newspaper photo

