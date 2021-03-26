Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano called the inclusion of Parmesan in the list of products banned for import under the counter-sanctions regime a technical mistake. In an interview with Forbes, he said that he was asking to return this type of cheese to the country.

According to the diplomat, restrictive measures have been imposed on fresh products, and Parmesan takes months to ripen and does not contain lactose. Terracciano stressed that correcting such a misunderstanding would be a good gesture towards a country that has remained friendly to Russia for many years. Rospotrebnadzor has already begun to study the issue of the error.

Meanwhile, the ambassador does not protest against the counter-sanctions regime itself. He acknowledged that Russia had to take retaliatory measures, and changes in political conditions are required to abandon the sanctions confrontation.

Moscow went on a food embargo after the European Union and the United States imposed their own sanctions against the background of the annexation of Crimea and the situation in eastern Ukraine. The list includes fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products. For the first time, counter-sanctions were introduced for a year, but later they were repeatedly extended, and the list of products was revised.

Parmesan is a protected trademark, it can only be called cheese produced in the Italian provinces of Parma or Reggio nel Emilia. In Russia, both domestic and foreign products are sold under this brand. A year ago, Roskontrol checked these brands and named the best ones.