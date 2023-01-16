By Vladimiro Pantaleone

PALERMO, Italy (Reuters) – Italy’s most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested by armed police on Monday at a private hospital in Sicily where the man who has been on the run since 1993 was being treated for cancer.

Nicknamed “Diabolik” and “U Siccu” (The Skinny One), Messina Denaro was sentenced in absentia to life in prison for his part in the 1992 murders of anti-Mafia prosecutors, crimes that shocked the country and triggered a crackdown on Cosa Nostra.

Messina Denaro, 60, was taken out of Palermo’s “La Maddalena” hospital by two uniformed carabinieri policemen and placed in a black minivan. He was wearing a brown jacket, glasses, and a brown and white wool hat.

Footage on social media showed residents applauding and shaking hands with police in balaclavas as the minivan was driven from the suburban hospital to an undisclosed location.

Judicial sources said he was being treated for cancer and had surgery last year after a series of consultations under an assumed name.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the arrest as “a great victory for the state”.

Maria Falcone, sister of the murdered 1992 judge Giovanni Falcone, echoed that sentiment. “This proves that the mafiosi, despite their illusions of omnipotence, are doomed to defeat in the conflict with the democratic state,” she said.

Messina Denaro comes from the small town of Castelvetrano near Trapani in western Sicily and is the son of a mafia boss.

Police said last September that he was still able to issue commands relating to how the mafia was run in the area around Trapani, its regional stronghold.