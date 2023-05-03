In a major anti-mafia operation, Italian police made 108 arrests in southern Italy this morning. At the same time, several dozen mafiosi were arrested in other European countries.

Italian police have dealt a major blow to the ‘Ndrangheta, the notorious mafia syndicate from Calabria, the tip of Italy’s boot. Dozens of arrests were made in a European coordinated action. In Calabria alone, 108 ‘ndranghetisti were arrested, and another fifteen in the northern Italian city of Genoa. An unknown number of members of the mafia organization were handcuffed in Germany, France. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.



The criminals are suspected of large-scale international trade in cocaine, membership of a mafia organization and arms trafficking. In Germany, house searches were carried out in Düsseldorf, Koblenz, Munich and Saarbrücken, among others.

The arrested mafia members include members of the notorious Nirta and Strangio families from the town of San Luca. Families who have controlled a large part of the cocaine trade in Europe for decades, partly because of their good ties with the South American drug cartels. In South America, the ‘ndranghetisti, in collaboration with the cartels, produce their own cocaine, which is then smuggled to Europe in large quantities.



The ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam play a major role in cocaine smuggling. It is estimated that the ‘Ndrangheta number about 160 clans with a total of six thousand members and the organization has an annual turnover of around 100 billion euros.

According to the Italian judiciary, the southern Italians have a firm foothold in large parts of Europe, the ‘Ndrangheta is particularly rooted in Germany. Until 2007, the organization was relatively unknown outside Italy, but an attack in Duisburg in August that year changed that.

In a shooting outside a pizzeria in that city, six San Luca mafiosi were shot dead by members of a rival clan. The perpetrators of that attack, Giovanni Strangio and Francesco Nirta, were arrested years later in Amstelveen and Nieuwegein respectively.