Italian authorities have arrested about 140 suspected mafia criminals in two nationwide operations, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

On the mainland, police arrested 65 suspects in the southern region of Calabria, and 13 others in the northern city of Brescia, in an operation dubbed “Blue Night”.

The suspects were reported to belong to the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, one of Europe’s leading drug-trafficking mafia organisations.

Prosecutors accuse the individuals of belonging to a mafia organization, drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

In another operation targeting organized crime in Sicily, the police arrested about 60 people, 48 of whom were sent to prison.

The suspects are accused of smuggling drugs between Calabria and Sicily.