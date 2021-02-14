With active vaccination campaigns around the world, scientists continue to investigate new pathways to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In recent months there has been talk of the appearance of new drugs and, in fact, Italy has this week placed itself at the head of Europe, already using two new drugs based on monoclonal antibodies, aimed mainly at more serious patients with COVID-19.

As reported the ABC newspaper, It was the Scientific Technical Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) that authorized the use of the two monoclonal antibodies of the American pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron. The intention was to make use of them in an initial phase with high-risk coronavirus patients. An authorization that the Minister of Health himself, Roberto Speranza, signed for its distribution and emergency use, thus continuing with the studies.

“Monoclonal antibodies are an important tool, which they certainly contribute to the fight against Sars-CoV-2, and in particular to preventing the progression of the disease in the initial phase in the most fragile people ”, has said Franco Locatelli, President of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). But he also wanted to be prudent until he knew the results better: “However, We cannot attribute to them the saving properties that they do not have for the seriously ill; because that would be a mistake, based on the evidence we have, and we would create expectations that can later be disappointed ”.

Origin of antibodies and effectiveness

These drugs are based on monoclonal antibodies, a type of antibody that are extracted from the plasma of the blood of a patient, in this case, a serious patient who has been infected by COVID-19. With that, clones are produced, a set of genetically identical cells or organism with which to treat the patient.

“These are antibodies derived from a clone of B lymphocytes and all have the same specificity and the ability to neutralize, to block the link between the new coronavirus and its receptor present in human cells. Clinical studies conducted to date clearly demonstrate that this therapy may be helpful in preventing disease progression, while its efficacy has not been demonstrated in seriously ill patients ”, explained Locatelli more in depth.

In fact, the director of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Center in Milan, Giuseppe Remuzzi, also corroborated its effectiveness in patients, although it indicated that “They are only effective when used in the first days of the disease.”

Controversial due to its high cost

Despite this great progress that Italy has made in recent weeks, the controversy has been noted in the country. Several media have published information pointing out the low efficacy of these monoclonal antibodies, in addition to being difficult to supply, be a possible cause of mutation of the virus and have a high cost, around 2,000 euros.

“It’s an unprecedented waste of money,” Andrea Crisanti, a well-known Italian virologist, added bluntly. However, the president of Issi, Locatelli, acknowledges that the price is very high but “Health, obviously, is priceless, I think that the crucial aspect to underline is the suitability of use and indication ”.