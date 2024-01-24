On Wednesday, the Italian House of Representatives approved a draft law on the migration agreement with Albania in Rome.

Under the draft law, two migrant reception centers will be established in Albania in order to restrict illegal migration across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe.

The agreement must now be approved by the Italian Senate.

Two months ago, the far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed a declaration of intent to establish reception centers.

According to the plans, people taken by the authorities on the high seas on their way to Italy will be transferred to these centers, and their asylum applications will then be examined there and, if necessary, facilitate a faster return to the migrants' country.

These centers are scheduled to be established in the port of Schengen on the Adriatic Sea.

About 3,000 people are scheduled to be accommodated there at the same time. These centers are scheduled to be operated by Italy, and will be operational early this year.

Albania is expected to participate in monitoring the centres. However, the Albanian Constitutional Court suspended Parliament's ratification at the end of last year after 30 opposition lawmakers submitted a request to declare the migration agreement with Italy unconstitutional.

It is noteworthy that the ruling is not final. The court is currently examining the case, and the ruling is expected to be issued on Monday.