The Italian government approved this Thursday in the Council of Ministers the new package of aid measures, of 40,000 million euros ($ 49 billion) to alleviate the ravages of the pandemic on the economy and support companies and households.

More than 15,000 million euros (18,000 million dollars) will go to companies and freelancers in difficulties, who lost at least 30% of their income in 2020 due to the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are important measures,” dictated by the “urgency” of the health crisis, said Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, the country’s main employers’ organization. “Also reforms will have to be accelerated to promote recovery, “he added.

The tourism sector, hard hit by the measures imposed to curb contagion, was will benefit from aid of more than 3,000 million euros (3,600 million dollars) to boost its activity.

On April 26, the Italian government launched a progressive lifting of restrictions against COVID-19, with the reopening of restaurants, cinemas and concert halls.

Part of the new measures of help will be for the sectors that remain closedsuch as game rooms and nightclubs.

Some funds that are added to the 32,000 million euros (39,000 million dollars) that the Executive already unlocked in January within the framework of a previous amending budget, and that were allocated to a package of aid measures for the most affected sectors of the economy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Italy has mobilized more than 130,000 million euros ($ 159 billion) to support the economy, so the government has had to revise its deficit forecast for this year upwards, to 11.8% of GDP, against 9.5% in 2020.

In parallel, it is expected that public debt rises to 159.8% of GDP in 2021, that is to say, the second highest ratio in the euro area, only surpassed by Greece.

Source: AFP