At the main airports and ferry terminals in Italy, an antigen test is offered to travelers from other countries. Samples are taken from the throat and nostrils. The results are known in about 30 minutes, without going through an outside laboratory. Unlike conventional tests, traces of the coronavirus protein are looked for. If the test finds these antigens, the person will need to be examined further; “the person must pass a confirmation test in a laboratory”, recalls Professor Pino Liberti, infectious disease specialist, director of the Covid emergency, in the 13 Hours of Wednesday 14 October edition.

In about one in five cases, a person suspected of being positive is actually negative. Despite this, the Italian government has ordered five million of these rapid tests to unclog laboratories. Every day, 120,000 tests are performed in Italy, using all methods. But to meet the demand, it would take about three times as much, hence the desire to generalize antigenic tests.