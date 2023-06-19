Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

For the third time this year, a dead bear has been found in Trentino, Italy. Animal rights activists suspect poison bait and turn on the public prosecutor.

Trento – According to the Ansa news agency, a hiker reported the dead bear on Friday evening in the woods of Cavedago on the slopes of the Paganella mountain northwest of Trento, not far from the South Tyrolean provincial border. The Trent forestry office recovered the carcass. According to the news agency ansa It is a male brown bear, probably “subadult”, i.e. almost fully grown. He is said to have been there for a few days. The carcass will be handed over to the Veneto Veterinary Institute in Legnaro near Padua for examination of the animal. His identity should also be established.

Another dead bear. Just recently, one was hit and killed by a train in Salzburger Land. © State of Salzburg

Already the third dead bear in northern Italy this year

It is already the third dead bear that was discovered in Trentino this year: At the end of April, hikers found a bear carcass on Lake Molveno – it was the problem bear with the code M62. He could be identified with ear tags. Authorities suspected he died in a turf war with another bear. Animal rights activists filed a complaint because they believed poaching by humans to be possible.

In early June, another dead male bear was discovered, this time on Monte Peller, not far from where jogger Andrea Papi was killed by a bear in April. Here, too, a deadly rivalry was assumed, and animal rights activists demanded access to the files.

Animal rights activists file criminal charges after a dead bear was found for the third time

The Italian Association for the Protection of Animals and the Environment (AIDAA) has, according to the newspaper L’Adige decided after the third death to file a complaint with the Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office and request an investigation into human involvement as the cause of the death of the three bears: “We want clarity,” the association AIDAA is quoted as saying.

In particular, AIDAA asks the Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office “to make available the results of the autopsy carried out on the three dead bear carcasses found in areas where bears have never disappeared in the past”.

Third dead bear in Italy – witnesses are said to have reported poisoned baits

Finally, the association is asking to “check for the presence of conspicuous toxic bait in the area, as stated by several witnesses, including a herdsman and the owner of a shelter in the Mount Peller area.” Also after illegal hunting activities or poaching should be searched in the places where the dead bears were found”.

On May 23, a bear was found dead in Salzburger Land after being run over by a train. According to the official autopsy result, the bear was killed in a collision with a train.

Dead bear found for the third time: Another bear visits a house in Trentino

Meanwhile, living bears continue to make Trentino unsafe: “Last night, some gentlemen who live at the end of the village found a bear next to their house,” says the mayor of Dimaro in Val di Sole, Andrea Lazzaroni, to the radio station Rai. “A young one – not aggressive at first glance, but very self-confident.” The animal had approached and the family dog ​​had struck. Then the bear disappeared again. The forest administration was alerted. On June 13, a bear trotted through the village of Arco on Lake Garda, causing terror. Other bears had tampered with garbage cans in Val di Sole.