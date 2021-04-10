Experts from the Ministry of Health in Rome announced that Italy continues to monitor slight improvements in the Coronavirus infection curve during Easter.

“The curve has reached a stable stage in Italy, while in other countries it is still rising. We are seeing a slow decline in Italy,” said health expert Silvio Brusavero.

According to the latest data, the number of new infections recorded within seven days per 100,000 people, or the so-called infection rate for seven days, has decreased to less than 200.

These are positive signs, Prosaviero said, even if the numbers for the Easter season should be approached with caution.

Italy eased the lockdown restrictions to confront the Corona virus, and lifted some of the lockdown measures that affected the economy in the region around Milan and across the country as the rate of return of the virus slowed down.

Earlier, a statement issued by the office of Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it would sign a decree to convert six areas classified as “red” high-risk areas into a medium-risk “orange” state.

According to Bloomberg News, this development means that from next Monday, more retail businesses can open and residents will be given more freedom of movement. However, restaurants will remain open only for take-out orders while travel to other areas is still mostly prohibited. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is counting on an acceleration of the vaccination campaign to allow the lockdown rules to be relaxed.