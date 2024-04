Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi during an interview in February | Photo: EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italian authorities detained this Monday (8) a man accused of being an “active member” of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group shortly after he landed in Rome, on a flight from the Netherlands.

The detainee, identified only by the initials SI and born in 1992, is originally from Tajikistan and is the subject of an international arrest warrant for “joining the ranks of IS and having gone to fight in Syria in 2014”, Italian police said in a statement. an announcement.

In addition to being “an active member” of the terrorist organization, police highlighted that the suspect is a fugitive who used “numerous aliases, nationalities and different dates of birth.”

Italian authorities detailed that the countries where the detainee claimed to have been born include Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

His arrest took place on Monday morning at Rome's Fiumicino airport, where he had arrived on a flight from the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

The Italian authorities increased controls due to “the extreme sensitivity of the current international scenario”, with a protocol that allowed the detention of this suspect.

In this sense, the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, declared that this arrest is “a very important result of the effective prevention activity” carried out throughout the country to face the “terrorist threat”.

Likewise, he defended the importance of maintaining international collaboration and assured that Italy constantly shares “its information heritage and its operational strategies” with its partners.

SI was detained on the orders of Interpol, but has no criminal record in Italy, according to the news agency Loopwhich reports that a cell phone and 2,000 euros in cash were seized from the suspect.

Investigators are now trying to discover the reason for his trip to Rome. (With EFE Agency)