The race to become Europe’s number one vacation destination during this second pandemic summer has already begun. Italy tried to gain positions by announcing on Tuesday its prime minister, Mario Draghi, that since the middle of this month of May so many foreign tourists as well as nationals They will be able to travel freely through their territory with the so-called ‘green pass’. This document shows that the visitor is vaccinated, has already passed the covid-19 or has tested negative in a recent coronavirus test. With this announcement made during a meeting on tourism of the G-20, which this year is chaired by Italy, Draghi is one month ahead of the launch of the ‘green pass’ by the European Union.

«The time has come to book the holidays in Italy. Naturally, we are looking forward to welcoming you again, “said the head of the Government of Rome with a salesman smile to the tourism ministers of the G-20 countries during the summit, held by videoconference. «Our mountains, our beaches and our cities are reopening. And this process will accelerate in the coming weeks and months, “he remarked. Since the beginning of last week, most of the country’s regions have been in the ‘yellow zone’, which is why they were able to reopen the terraces of bars and restaurants, as well as museums, cinemas and theaters. If there are no changes in the Government’s plans, on May 15 the public swimming pools will be able to be used again and on June 1 it will be the turn of the interior spaces of the hospitality industry, gyms and stadiums. The curfew, effective between 10 pm and 5 am, does not yet have an abrogation date, although Draghi was “reasonably confident” that it could be reviewed shortly.

Since April 26, the Executive of Rome also allows mobility between territories in the ‘yellow zone’ for residents, while those who arrive from abroad have to submit a negative test of coronavirus, pass a quarantine of 5 days and then take an examination again to rule out that they are infected. These restrictions are in principle eliminated with the latest announcement by Draghi, which thus tries to promote the interests of the tourism sector in his country, which has been badly punished since the pandemic began and concerned about competition from other European nations with lighter measures for tourists. foreign.

Greek example



Greece, for example, eliminated on December 19 the mandatory 7-day quarantine, existing until then, for passengers from the countries of the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Israel. On April 26, it also exempted from the restriction those who come to the Hellenic country from Russia and four other nations. It is sufficient to show the negative result of a molecular test carried out on the 72 hours prior or a vaccination certificate. The Government of Athens has also launched a program to vaccinate the population of the Aegean islands before those of the mainland. They thus seek to seduce European tourists in search of a holiday destination with the ‘covid free’ sign.

With his announcement on Tuesday, in which he promised aid to the tourism sector that did not materialize, Draghi follows in the footsteps of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who two weeks ago also indicated May 15 as the date on which the country Hellene will reopen foreign visitors. “Vaccines, tests and the best weather make us confident that this situation is ending,” said Mitsotakis, who invited Greeks not to travel during Orthodox Easter, celebrated last Friday, in order to get to “a summer free”.