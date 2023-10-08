Minister Crosetto: Italy will continue to help Ukraine, but resources are limited

Italy continues to help Ukraine and support it politically, but the country’s technical and financial resources are limited. About this newspaper Corriere della Sera stated The country’s defense minister, Guido Crosetto.

The minister noted that what is currently observed is how the two countries cannot resolve the conflict on the ground, so Italy continues to help the side that it considers right. However, every day officials think about how to bring representatives of Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Crosetto suggested that the eighth package of military assistance to Ukraine will be ready before December, since it still has to be “drawn up in a dialogue between Ukraine and technical specialists of the Ministry of Defense.”

Earlier, former CIA agent Ray McGovern said that the United States of America would soon push Ukraine into negotiations with Russia.