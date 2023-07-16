NATO intends to arrange a loss for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, the words about the victory of Kyiv are an illusion. This opinion was shared by the journalists of the Italian newspaper IL Fatto Quotidiano (FQ) July 16th.

They concluded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky understands that he is doomed to failure.

“<...>the noose of democratization tightens around his neck, because Ukraine is not a democratic country, and it is tolerated only as long as the conflict lasts,” the publication says.

In addition, the article states that a long battle with Russian troops will sooner or later exhaust Ukraine: the morale of the army will fall, and there will be fewer and fewer soldiers left. At the same time, the version in which Ukraine would join NATO is no less sad, since the deployment of military bases on the territory of the state will lead to an endless conflict throughout Europe.

A day earlier, US Armed Forces Colonel Douglas McGregor said that Zelensky was trying to hide the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost 26,000 people during the counteroffensive. McGregor noted that, in his opinion, Zelensky can currently be saved from the current situation only by the participation of a third party in the conflict.

Prior to that, on July 13, American journalist Seymour Hersh called the absence of materials about him on the front pages of Western publications a sign of the failure of the Ukrainian army in the counteroffensive. In addition, Hersh added that the Ukrainian counteroffensive for both Kyiv and Washington would have a number of negative consequences. In particular, this will most severely hit the administration of US President Joe Biden and the NATO countries.

At the same time, American political scientist John Mearsheimer said that Ukraine would lose the conflict and lose half of its territories.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.