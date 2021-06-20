Welcome to this blog
Program Sunday 20 June 2021
18.00
Switzerland
Switzerland
–
Turkey
In this blog keeps NRC the news around the European Football Championship. The last round of the group stage starts today. Italy has already qualified for the round of 16, but still has a lot to play for. This also applies to Turkey, Wales and Switzerland.
- Playing in Rome Italy against Wales. Both teams are still undefeated. The Italians won twice without conceding a goal. Never before has a team been able to win three group matches at the European Championship and keep ‘zero’ three times. Wales can still be the group winner and with a draw they are sure of second place.
- Switzerland – Turkey is a match that is important for the Dutch national team. If the game ends in a draw, the Orange squad will certainly not play against the number three of Group F, the group with the top countries France, Germany and Portugal, in the eighth final. Both the Swiss and the Turks have to win to have a chance of reaching the next round. Turkey will then at least have to score a goal, which they failed to do in the first two games.
