After the chaos with Draghi, Italy and Türkiye were great friends with Meloni

Who would have thought. Italy and Türkiye from great enemies to best friends. In the spring of 2021, then-Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the Turkish president a “dictator”, opening a serious diplomatic crisis with Ankara. But the center-right is also traditionally hostile to Turkey, particularly its entry into the European Union. For some time, however, something has changed. Or rather everything. Since she entered Palazzo Chigi, Giorgia Meloni has started a phase of substantial improvement in relations, which has now resulted in the joint organization of the 2032 European Football Championships, which makes Rome and Ankara partners for the next (almost) decade.

Football is in fact the tip of the iceberg of cooperation between Italy and Türkiye. In July, during a more than cordial bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Meloni and Turkish leader Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, the topic of investments in the industrial and defense sectors was discussed, and the objective of a further momentum in economic relations, to reach an exchange of 30 billion euros.

Erdogan also invited Meloni, who will go to Ankara in the next few months to seal the new flourishing friendship. The strategy for the Mediterranean and the fight against illegal immigration are obviously also at the center of the government’s interests. Points on which it aims to receive help from Ankara, which for several years has been accepting substantial checks from Brussels to keep the borders under control from migrants arriving from the Middle East and in particular from Syria and Afghanistan.

Not just football: Italy and Türkiye also cooperate on migrants and military jets

Cooperation is also within NATO. The Turkish Air Force is participating in the Tiger Meet air exercise of the Atlantic Alliance which is held until 13 October at the Gioia del Colle air base. The exercise, organized by the NATO Tiger Association with its Tiger-emblazone squadrons, is hosted by the Italian Air Force and involves around 80 aircraft and a total of 2,000 people from 13 nations.

Turkey is participating with three F-16 aircraft with the Tiger emblem, from the 9th Main Base of the Turkish Air Force in Balikesir Province, and 49 personnel. A fundamental event because it demonstrates the interoperability of the armed forces of NATO member countries, in this case between those of Italy and Turkey.

Erdogan and Meloni have also spoken on the phone in recent weeks, showing growing coordination on various issues. Football now further unites the two countries. COf course, we will not yet be at the moment when the right-wing government promotes Ankara’s request for membership of the European Union (assuming it is still in the hidden plans of the “sultan”), but in the meantime Italy seems to have suddenly become Turkey’s main point of reference in Europe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

