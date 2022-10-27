The relaunch of relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, which have become central protagonists on the regional and international scene, the importance of the Mediterranean for Italian foreign policy in general. This is the message that emerged from the two-day conference organized by the Med Or Foundation entitled ‘New Horizons for cooperation between Italy and the Uae’. A closed-door event inaugurated by the president of Med Or Marco Minniti during which the importance of reaching a convention of the heads of state and government of the enlarged Mediterranean countries in the sign of unity was underlined. ” To address the issue of the war in Ukraine we must address the issue of a new world order and Europe needs to be the protagonist, but Europe alone is not enough ”, underlined Minniti.

And it was recalled that Italy is the first trading partner of the United Arab Emirates and historically there is a degree of complementarity between the Italian and Emirati manufacturing industry. With a look at the present given by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which represents a stress test with regard to the energy issue and which has made the West rediscover the centrality of the Arabian Peninsula. Even more so than a country like the United Arab Emirates which, despite being in seventh place in the world for gas and oil reserves, has been trying for years to diversify its energy mix by focusing on renewables. A further field of collaboration for Italy in this historical moment in which it is trying to break away from Russian gas.

Based on a fundamental concept that emerged during the speech by former Deputy Foreign Minister and Director Public Affairs of Eni, Lapo Pistelli, or the ” energy trilemma ”: equity, sustainability, energy security. And remembering the importance of investing wisely, so that economic relations also lead to diplomacy.

In addition to energy and trade, during the two days the role of the Emirates was recognized as ” fundamental ” in the fight against terrorism and in particular against the Islamic State. But what is creating instability today is also the food crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine and which must push Italy and the Emirates to collaborate even more to guarantee the stability of the Mediterranean. Because the shortage of cereals and fertilizers in African countries particularly dependent on imports from Ukraine and Russia, as well as affected more than others by climate change, risks increasing tensions.

In the speech of the former Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Director General of FAO Maurizio Martina, the model of the Emirates was recognized as an extraordinary reality to be inspired by. But it has also been stressed that it is not possible to separate the transformation of agricultural and environmental systems from the need to have the financial tools to do so.

A position shared by Mohammed Baharoon, general manager of the Dubai Research and policy center, who underlined the importance of sharing know-how or with Blue energy to favor food supply and the will to focus on robotics and artificial intelligence to get where man does not arrive. The event was also attended by Maria Battagliere, head of pilot projects office downstream and application services department of Asin (Italian space agency), whose speech was useful to understand the importance of the contribution of space technologies and satellites to monitor changes climatic conditions and therefore assess the risks and prevent emergencies.