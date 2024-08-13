The institutional meeting on Diplomacy Day took place at the Locarno Film Festival with Italy as guest country, with the participation of

by Antonio Tajani Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ignazio Cassis Member of the Swiss Federal Council. The main topics discussed were cultural ties between Italy and Switzerland, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. During the meeting, the two ministers signed a joint declaration that aims to underline the common commitment of the two countries to peace. Antonio Tajani has already scheduled several meetings with the rotating presidency of the G7 with foreign ministers of the Seven from other countries, scheduled for September at the United Nations.

Service made by Nick Zonna