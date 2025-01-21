The Italian Institute of Culture in Madrid yesterday became the scene of an exceptional event that brought together business leaders, institutions and lovers of Italian culture to celebrate the excellence of Made in Italy. Under the title “Made in Italy: between tradition and innovation – Italian excellence is renewed”, this day organized in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Madrid and the Italian embassyhighlighted Italy’s role as a reference in multiple sectors and consolidated the links between Italy and Spain.

Leading companies and inspiring presentations

The event was attended by prominent businessmen and executives from prestigious Italian companies, including Elisa WeltertGeneral Director for Southern Europe at Maserati; Antonio NemolaGeneral Director of EssilorLuxottica Iberia; Mariangiola MolliconeGeneral Director of Eni Plenitude Renovables Spain; Pier GalloniFounder and President of Garda; and Salvatore GarganoGeneral Director of Aboca Spain. All speakers shared their experiences on how they balance tradition and innovation in a constantly changing global market.

The interventions of the director of the economic and commercial office at the Italian Embassy in Spain, Simona Battiloroand the President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce, Marco Pizzihighlighted the importance of initiatives dedicated to Made in Italy to promote commercial exchange between both countries.

Presentation of the book ‘Storie di Successo’

Particularly relevant is the presentation of the book ‘Storie di Successo: L’Italia dell’Ingegno e dell’Eccellenza nel Mondo’, a work carried out in collaboration with the ANSA agency, which brings together 25 stories of Italian companies leaders in innovation, sustainability and competitiveness.









Conceived as an institutional gift for the heads of state at the G7 Summit, this book celebrates Italian ingenuity and will soon have a second edition with new success stories.

Study on the perception of Made in Italy in Spain

During the event, the results of a study carried out by TP Infinit were also presented, which revealed the high rating of Made in Italy among the Spanish. According to the investigation, the 78% of Spaniards consider that a product is genuinely Made in Italy only if it has been completely manufactured in Italy, while the 82% is willing to pay a 20% premium for Italian products, especially in the fashion and gastronomy sectors.

The key role of creativity

The speakers highlighted the importance of creativity as a key tool to face current challenges. They stressed that Italians have a unique ability to innovate, reinventing the rules of the game when they do not work, and demonstrating a remarkable capacity for resilience. From the round table it emerged how the Made in Italy It is not only linked to the production of traditional goods, but today it also represents an engine of innovation in completely different sectors, including technology and sustainability.

Roberto Santori and the Made in Italy Community project

Roberto SantoriCEO of Challenge Network and promoter of the Made in Italy Community, highlighted the importance of Italian business stories as a reflection of the country’s economic cultural heritage. Santori stressed that “the entire Made in Italy Community initiative aims to transform storytelling that Italians sometimes construct in an excessively negative way about themselves. While abroad, Made in Italy is highly valued as a symbol of excellence, creativity and innovation, it is essential that Italians themselves recognize and celebrate this heritage.