Italian and Spanish air force fighter jets have arrived in Romania to perform joint air patrol missions under NATO command. About this on Friday, November 25, reported in the press service of the Romanian Air Force.

Thus, the Italian side sent four Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to the joint mission, as well as a detachment of about 150 military personnel, including pilots and technical personnel. Over the next six months, the Italian and Romanian contingents will perform the tasks of the reinforced air police on a rotational basis.

Six CF-18 Hornet aircraft and a group of army aviation specialists arrived from Spain in order to build up air vigilance. Bucharest noted Madrid’s contribution to the development of response and deterrence capabilities, as well as to improving the interoperability of the Spanish and Romanian Air Forces.

Meanwhile, 100 fighters from Romania as part of an aviation formation will cooperate with Lithuania from April to June as part of a mission to protect the Baltic airspace. Also, the Romanian Air Force will provide four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to perform the relevant tasks.

Earlier, on November 23, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis officially informed the country’s parliament that two NATO radars would be deployed on the territory of the state. One of the radars was provided by Spain – TPS-43. It will be installed and integrated into the air and missile defense system (air defense and missile defense) of the alliance. In turn, the US Marine Corps intends to deploy the TPS-80 radar in the country near the border with Ukraine.

On October 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the closer American troops are to Russia’s borders, the greater the danger to the Russian Federation. Thus, he commented on the information about the deployment of a US division in Romania, indicating that this decision “does not lead to strengthening predictability and stability in our region.”