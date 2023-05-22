The new Euro 7 standards are back in the eye of the storm. Italy is still in the front row to challenge the decisions taken by the European Union in the automotive sector, with our country which, after saying it was against the new standards, made its position official by signing a document that was sent to the European Commission. Seven other member states signed it together with Italy: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Italy’s position on Euro 7

According to these countries, the new Euro 7 regulations would represent an unrealistic proposition, with the signatories of the document underlining that the possible approval of the new regulations on diesel and petrol engine emissions that would come into force from 2025 could “having negative effects on investments in the sector, which is already engaged in the transition to electricity”.

The document sent to the EU

As can be read in the document, the major concerns raised relate to polluting emissions from tires and brakes: “The new limit values ​​for brakes and tires should, however, reflect the current development of UN-wide measurement methods, include the application of the relevant UN-wide monitoring phase and take into account the properties of electric vehicles. This would allow emission limits to be set at an appropriate level.”

Focus on who would be affected by the Euro 7 regulations

The paper proposed by Italy and the other seven countries recognizes the importance of reducing emissions but places emphasis on a series of issues, also including a focus on motorists: “It is crucial to properly assess the impact of the proposed Euro 7 framework, including on consumer behaviour, and to ensure that new emissions standards are fit for purpose in the sense that they are realistic in relation to the state of technical development and in terms of cost- benefits.”