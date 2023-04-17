Foreign Ministers of Japan and Italy discussed cooperation on the creation of a new generation fighter

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tayani discussed issues of bilateral relations on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in the Japanese resort of Karuizawa. One of the main topics was the joint creation of a new generation fighter. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that Hayashi during the meeting hope to promote security cooperation. In December, the governments of Japan, Britain and Italy agreed to launch the Global Combat Aviation Program to jointly develop a new generation fighter by 2035. Countries expect that in Japan this aircraft will replace the F2, and in Italy and Britain – the Eurofighter Typhoon. In March, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries took place in Tokyo.

It is expected that as early as 2023, countries will begin developing the basic platform of the concept, and next will begin the direct development of the aircraft.

Also, the Foreign Ministers of Japan and Italy came to a consensus on further cooperation to sign an agreement on the joint production of films.

Earlier, Russia assessed the threat from the NATO-Japan alliance. According to Dmitry Novikov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, the United States is using Japan to implement aggressive plans in the East.