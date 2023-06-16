Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Playa de Muro in the north of Mallorca was voted the most beautiful beach in the world in an internet survey. © Arkadij Schell / imago

In an internet survey, 300,000 people voted for the most beautiful beach in the world. Which holiday paradise will win the race?

Munich – Summer is picking up speed, the holiday season is starting again. Countless travelers flock to the holiday countries of this world. Many want to get the best possible out of their days off. The decisive factor here is often the destination of the trip itself. An Internet survey by the company Right boat has now searched for the most beautiful beaches in the world with the most natural wonders. More than 300,000 people took part, as the boat charter group reported in a press release on Wednesday. Who is number one?

The Raja Ampat Archipelago is one of the most beautiful places that can only be reached by boat. © IMAGO/xIgor_Tichonowx

300,000 Internet users choose Playa de Muro on Mallorca as the most beautiful beach in the world

The ranking of the internet survey is led by Playa de Muro in the north of the Spanish island of Mallorca. The six-kilometre-long beach of white sand is located on Alcúdia Bay. Known for its calm, clear water and sandy seabed, it is considered one of the cleanest beaches in the world. Now it has been voted by users as the best beach in the world with the most natural wonders. Unlike the ten most dangerous beaches in the world.

See also Ukraine conflict: can America step in if Russia supplies less gas? Beach Playa de Muro Location Alcúdia Bay, Mallorca, Spain length 6 kilometers Characteristics White sand, clear water

The reason for the triumph of Playa de Muro is also the directly adjacent Parc natural de s’Albufera de Mallorca, writes Right boat. A wetland that extends over an area of ​​more than 1,600 hectares. More than 270 water bird species live in the nature reserve, which are at home in the marshy landscape or are passing through. Loud mallorca-experte.net the park is more than 100,000 years old. At the moment, however, summer holidays there could be rather uncomfortable, the temperatures on Mallorca are currently heading for the 40-degree mark. In addition, there is currently a jellyfish plague in the sea off Mallorca.

The most beautiful beaches in the world: Sicily and Crete in second and third place

The Spiaggia dei Conigli on the south coast of the island of Lampedusa in Sicily takes second place in the internet ranking. According to the company, many users would consider it one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with its “shallow, crystal-clear waters and soft golden sand.” Falassarna Beach on the north-west coast of Crete, Greece takes bronze. The beach is surrounded by mountains and bays. In addition, bioluminescent species could be discovered there, i.e. animals that also glow by themselves.

Internet ranking: The most beautiful islands in the world that can only be reached by boat

The company used 33,507 TripAdvisor reviews to analyze which are the best travel destinations for vacationers who can only be reached by boat. The Irish island of Skelling Michael wins the race. The island is located in the south west of Ireland and is known for a green pointed rock in the middle of the sea.

The most beautiful islands in the world only accessible by boat 1.SkellingMichael, Ireland 2. Raja Ampat Archipelago, Indonesia 3. Maddalena Islands, Sardinia 4. Horizontal Falls, Australia 5.Dry Tortugas, Florida 6. Lover’s Island, Galesnjak, Croatia 7. Vieques, Puerto Rico 8. Marble Cathedral, Chile 9. Surin Islands, Thailand 10. La Graciosa, Canary Islands, Spain (Source: rightboat.com)

In third place is the Raja Ampat Archipelago, an archipelago in Indonesia. The individual islands would vary greatly between rocky and sandy. The islands would lie right in the middle of what is known as the Coral Triangle with enormous marine biodiversity. More than 488 hard coral species alone have already been identified there.