The authorities in Italy and France have decided to resume the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) declared the drug safe. On Thursday, March 18, the newspaper reports. Publico…

“Vaccinations will resume on Friday <...> Our goal has not changed: to vaccinate as many people as possible and to do it as quickly as possible,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The French authorities came to a similar decision. French Prime Minister Jean Casteks also added that he himself will be vaccinated.

Earlier Thursday, the EMA said AstraZeneca was safe and effective against COVID-19. However, the danger of developing blood clots will be warned in the description of the drug.

On March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the benefits of using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outweigh its risks and recommended that vaccination be continued with this drug.

On March 15, Italy and France, following Germany, suspended the use of the AstraZaneca vaccine. The authorities of Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Portugal and a number of other countries did the same. The decision was made against the background of reports of the development of thromboembolism in previously vaccinated patients.