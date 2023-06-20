During the 54th edition of the International Paris Air Show (SIAE2023) and the visit of the Secretary General of Defense and National Armaments Director, Army Corps General Luciano Portolanothe latter and the Director General of the French Directorate General of Armaments, General Engineer Thierry Carlier, signed both the Roadmap Capability document concerning procurement and the identification of possible cooperation programs between the parties, and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) of Orizzonte-type naval units.

This signature represents a significant milestone in the joint Franco-Italian program managed by the International Organization for Co-operation in the Armaments Sector (OCCAR), as it opens the signing of the related contract between the industrial contractors represented by the Naviris joint venture between Fincantieri and Naval Group and Eurosam, the joint venture between MBDA and Thales, and OCCAR itself in the name and on behalf of the Ministries of Defense of Italy and France.

OCCAR signed in July 2020 with Naviris joint venture the contract for the feasibility study of the mid-life modernization program of Orizzonte-type air defense missile fighters in service with the Marine Nationale and the Navy and represented respectively by the units Forbin and Chevalier Paul for the former and Doria and Caio Duilio for the second.

In addition to the works on the platforms and related systems, with the updating or replacement of the same, the modernization of the combat system is planned together with the PAAMS-E (Principal Anti Air Missile System-EMPAR) air defense missile system this last supplied by Eurosam and today focused on the family of Aster 15 and 30 missiles, and by the radar sensors represented by the multifunctional radar EMPAR (European Multifunction Phased Array Radar) of Leonardo and by the long-range radar or LRR S-1850 M supplied at the time by Alenia Marconi Systems (AMS). Work on a new combat system and new air defense missile system is intended to maintain state of the art against both air and missile threats, including in particular against ballistic, supersonic and other missiles beyond 2035 .

The signing of the MoU in Paris sanctions the completion of a process which saw the creation of a feasibility study lasting of 12 months and a subsequent phase of development and evaluation of the technical solutions lasting approximately 18 months and consequent submission of the results with an annexed economic evaluation of the works in conjunction with the Parisian Euronaval show in October 2022. An evaluation activity followed from part of OCCAR and the respective Ministries of Defense which ended with the agreement of the latter.

With a contract value that has not been disclosed but which according to the 19th century should be around approx 1.5 billion euros and which could be signed in the month of July, specifically the modernization activities of the four units have not been specified but according to what was disclosed on the occasion of the presentation of the relative decree for approval in Parliament and the information collected, the platform works and related systems will be completed on the French units at the Naval Group sites and on the Italian ones at those of Fincantieri with the involvement of Naviris, Fincantieri, Naval Group and other selected companies. The activities relating to the replacement of the combat system will mainly see the involvement of Naval Group and Thales in France and Leonardo in Italy with the transversal participation of the SIGEN joint-venture between Thales and Elettronica for the electronic warfare part. The PAAMS-E missile system for integrated air and missile defense which represents the main mission of these units will be replaced by Eurosam with the new generation version of the same or PAAMS NG (New Generation) which will exploit the most recent versions of the family of MBDA Aster missiles and in particular the Aster 30 Block 1NT. The latter missile together with the new radars, in particular Leonardo’s Kronos Grand Naval multifunctional active electronically scanned antenna (AESA) radar and the long range radar AESA Thales Nederland SMART-L MM/N, as well as the new software and hardware of the Leonardo and Naval Group combat command and control system or CMS will allow Orizzonte units to face the most recent and emerging missile threats represented by ballistic and very high speed systems such as supersonic and beyond.

Although we are not talking about timingthe first unit to undergo works will be an Italian ship which should start them in the first months of 2026.