Azzurra had a hard time defeating Austria and only managed 2-1 in extra time. Meanwhile, Denmark had a 4-0 win over the Wales team and is still alive in the Eurocup.

At the start of the match that took place at Wembley Stadium, the Italians dominated the actions, but the solid defense of the Austrians prevented the goals.

However, those led by Marco Foda surprised Roberto Mancini’s in the 64th minute. David Alaba headed his teammate Marko Arnautovic, who resolved by putting the ball at the end of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s net. He celebrated in style, savoring his passage to the quarters. But it didn’t take long for referee Daniel Siebert to blur the smiles on Austrian faces. He annulled the goal due to a slight advanced position, after a VAR review.

Thus, the regulatory 90 minutes ended without a goal, forcing extra time. But very soon Italy showed what it is made of. Federico Chiesa, who came on from the bench in the 80th minute, dressed up as a hero and opened the scoring in favor of Azzurra in the 95th minute, just at the start of extra time.

He received a cross from Leonardo Spinazzola, controlled, faked Konrad Laimer and hit the far post with power to shout “present” with a goal.

In the 105th minute, Francesco Acerbi fought from the ground to assist his compatriot Matteo Pessina, who shot Daniel Bachmann’s goal to extend the transalpine lead. Pessina came in as a replacement in the 67th minute.

But Austria did not fall apart and kept fighting for a place in the quarterfinals. And in the 114th minute, a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic gave his team hope. The one who came in to replace Arnautovic in 97, took advantage of a corner kick taken by Louis Schaub to score with a header.

And although time did not allow for more, it was a more than worthy death for an Austria that never stopped believing and fighting. On the other hand, the Italians showed their first weaknesses in the tournament, those that were not seen in the group stage. They were imprecise in attack and messy in defense. However, the changes made by both coaches were successful.

Italy will face the winner of the match between Belgium and Portugal for the quarterfinals. With this victory, they add 12 in a row and their 31st match without losing.

Denmark defeated Wales 4-0 in the first round of 16 match at the European Championship.

The team led by Robert Page went from high to low. In the first 20 minutes, they dominated the game and generated up to seven dangerous situations. But they failed to take advantage of Danish mistakes and the first goal changed the history of the game.

Denmark celebrates their passage to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after beating Wales 4-0. Picture taken in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on June 26, 2021. © Olaf Kraak / EPA / EFE

It was scored by Kasper Dolberg in the 27th minute. He drove the ball through the middle, searched for space and delivered a powerful shot from outside the area towards the middle of the right post that went through the net of goalkeeper Danny Ward.

From that moment on, the Danes began to rule on the pitch. They took advantage of the good partnership between the young Mikkel Damsgaard and Dolberg to extend the lead, which came in the 48th minute of play.

Martin Braithwaite centered the ball into the box after completing a deep run down the wing, but he crashed into newcomer Neco Williams, and subsequently fell at Dolberg’s feet. The Nice striker did not forgive the mistake, and signed his double. When he was replaced by Andreas Cornelius minutes later, he was applauded by the almost 4,000 Nordic fans present.

Then Joakim Maehle put in third. Mathias Jensen put the ball into the opponent’s area after a throw-in, and Maehle took advantage of the lack of a mark to shoot with his left foot to celebrate his goal.

Finally, Barcelona striker Braithwaite sealed the Danish victory in the 94th minute. He received a pass from Andreas Cornelius, faked, and destroyed the goal of the Welsh team. The VAR had to verify that it is not offside.

Although Gareth Bale’s team tried, they could not break through the rival defense, which, unlike the first minutes of the game, was tight and competitive.

With this victory, Denmark sealed their place in the quarterfinals. Next Saturday they will face the winner of the duel between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic while the Wales team withdraws from the tournament.