The memorandum of understanding between Italy and Algeria for cooperation in the sector of space activities for peaceful purposes has been signed. Signed by the president of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) Giorgio Saccoccia and the director general of the Algerian Space Agency (ASAL) Azzedine Oussedik. “Establishing a cooperation framework in the field of space exploration, Earth observation, space technologies and training, in order to implement projects of mutual interest: this is the objective of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the Algerian Space Agency (ASAL) represented respectively by the president of ASI Giorgio Saccoccia and by the director general of ASAL Azzedine Oussedik in the presence of the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. , which will remain valid for a period of five years, aims to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between Italy and Algeria through projects of common interest through the exchange of knowledge in the fields of space science and technology, the organization of joint seminars and workshops, the project development, implementation of training programs, conducting research projects cong joint.