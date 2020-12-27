A thermopolium, a fast food place, was presented on Saturday, December 26 in Pompeii, Italy. This ancient “fast-food” is a major discovery to better understand the behavior and gastronomic habits of Antiquity. A counter has been unearthed in excellent condition, with many ornaments. “We see birds ready to be killed and cooked. There is also a dog on a leash, as if it was a ‘attention bad dog’ sign.”, rejoices Massimo Osanna, Director General of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

These places were very popular during Antiquity. In the hollows of the table, food reliefs are visible: duck, pork, goat, fish … “We understand a little better the type of products sold, the tastes in terms of drinks or food at the time”, explains Massimo Osanna. Finally, human bones which would belong to a man in his fifties were discovered. But the skeleton is not intact, the place having been the object of looting in the past. The Pompeii site is certainly still full of many secrets …