Italy An Italian naval officer was arrested for espionage – handing over secret documents to a Russian diplomat

Italian police have arrested an Italian naval officer and Russian diplomat on suspicion of espionage, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Italian Foreign Ministry has invited the Russian Ambassador for an interview.

According to Reuters, two Russian officials involved in espionage are expelled from Italy, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had said. Di Maio described the case of espionage as an “extremely serious matter”.

The Italian suspected of espionage is a frigate captain with a military rank, ie a commander in Finnish. Italian newspaper Corriere della Seran he also had access to NATO documents of the military alliance. Italy is a member of NATO.

Corrieren according to Carabinieri special forces arrested the suspects on Tuesday night. The place of detention has not been reported, but the arrests were preceded by months of intelligence work.

The suspects were trapped in their blood. They had a secret meeting where an Italian was handing over documents to a Russian for money.