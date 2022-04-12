Trend Micro Research, the division of Trend Micro specializing in research and development and the fight against cybercrime, has published a new report on cyber security, which shows that in the months of January and February 2022, Italy continues to remain among the countries most affected by cybercriminals. As for ransomware, in January it was the third most affected nation on a tie with India, the seventh in February. As for malware, Italy was the ninth most affected country in January and the seventh in February. In detail, the total number of ransomware intercepted worldwide was 785,000 in January, 1,184,000 in February. Italy in January received 4.83% of attacks and is preceded only by the United States (31.60%)France (5.94%) and is tied with India (4.83%), while in February Italy was hit by 3.55% of the ransomware that hit all over the world and is preceded from the United States (24.81%), Turkey (9.76%), Japan (8.96%), Russia (5.98%), India (4.63%) and the Netherlands (3.82%).

The sectors most affected by ransomware are manufacturing, PA and financial services. As regards malware, in the months of January and February Italy was hit by over 17 billion total attacks (17,707,911). The data is the result of the analysis of the Smart Protection Network, Trend Micro’s global intelligence network that identifies and analyzes threats and constantly updates the online database of cyber incidents. Between January and February 2022, Trend Micro’s Smart Protection Network handled 927 billion queries and stopped 18.4 million threats (18,451,000), of which approximately 65% ​​arrived via email.