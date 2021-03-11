Italy registered 25,673 new cases of coronavirus this Thursday, while health authorities discontinued use of a batch of AstraZeneca after several countries recorded adverse events after its application.

The health authorities also reported 373 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 101,184, while the number of positives rose to 3,149,017.

Likewise, according to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, 23,247 people are hospitalized for the disease, of which 266 are in intensive care, 32 more than they were yesterday.

After the notification of the suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in Denmark due to the possibility of causing blood clots, Italy decided to follow the example of the Scandinavian country with a specific batch in the face of two suspected cases similar to the Danish ones.

