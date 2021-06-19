Freedom of choice for the second dose in those Italians who have received the first injection against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca: they can repeat with the serum of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company or go to Pfizer or Moderna, as recommended by the authorities. After days of protests by users and various regions, who rejected the mixture of vaccines, the Government of Mario Draghi decided yesterday to emulate what happened in Spain and leave the final decision in the hands of almost a million people under 60 years who must still receive the second dose after you were first inoculated with AstraZeneca.

“Everyone is free as long as they have the approval of the doctor and leave a written consent,” explained this Saturday Draghi, who led by example by ensuring that he will resort to the so-called heterologous vaccination. You received your first dose of AstraZeneca on March 30 and will now be injected with Pfizer or Moderna. The serum mixture “works”, assured the chief executive, warning that “the worst thing is not to get a second dose.”

On June 15, Italy changed its immunization policy and joined the European countries that already allowed the so-called ‘vaccine crossover’ for those under 60 who had received a first injection with AstraZeneca. The government’s decision was largely influenced by the social upheaval that caused the death of an 18-year-old girl, Camilla Canepa, after she received a dose of the Anglo-Swedish drug. Although the girl already suffered from an autoimmune disease that could be affected by the vaccine, the Scientific-Technical Committee that advises the Executive promised after her death to review the lines of use of these serums to reserve them only for those over 60 years of age.

The Health Ministry also decided this Saturday that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can be administered to people under 60 years of age who are difficult to locate, such as migrants, the ‘homeless’ or those who reside in remote places. In Italy there are already more than 45 million people vaccinated: 28% with the complete regimen and 54% with a single dose. The Executive hopes that 80% of the population will be protected against Covid-19 before the end of September. According to Draghi, the “main challenge” now facing the campaign is to reach the 2.8 million people over 60 years of age who have not yet received any vaccines.