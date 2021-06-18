All of Italy in the white zone from Monday 21 June except the Valle d’Aosta which still remains the yellow zone but without curfew, like all other regions. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a new ordinance: lighter anti-Covid measures and rules will also be in force in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Marche, Tuscany, Sicily and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. In particular, no limit of presence at the tables of outdoor restaurants. Six people, however, at the table indoors.





“From Friday we will have 99% of the country in the white zone, we are in a different phase” of the Covid-19 epidemic, the minister said last Wednesday, confirming today the color change based on data and indications from the control room .

National Rt at 0.69

The national Rt index is at 0.69. According to the ISS report, the decline in incidence continues with 19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “All the Regions and autonomous provinces are classified as low risk except three: Basilicata, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Molise, at moderate risk. All the Regions and autonomous provinces have an RT compatible with a type 1 scenario”, again emerges from the report . No region exceeds the critical threshold for occupancy of beds: “The employment rate in intensive care is 6%, below the critical threshold, with a decrease in the number of hospitalized people which goes from 688 to 504”.

1,147 infections and 35 deaths: June 18 bulletin

There were 1,147 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy according to the bulletin of yesterday, June 18, with data from the Civil Protection, region by region. The table refers to another 35 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 216,026 swabs were made with a positivity rate of 0.5%. 416 were admitted to intensive care, 28 fewer than the day before.

White zone, rules and measures

From 21 June the curfew also disappears in the yellow zone: in short, you can move around without time limits. Bars, restaurants and other catering businesses are open. The sale with take-away of food and drinks and home delivery are also allowed without restrictions, which must in any case take place in compliance with the regulations on packaging and delivery of products. The new rules provide that in the white outdoor area there are no limits of people at the tables (between which there must still be a distance of one meter), while in bars and restaurants indoors a maximum of six people can sit at the same table except that they are all living together. On the other hand, there remains the prohibition of gathering and the obligation to wear a mask, both outdoors and indoors.