(from the correspondent of the Adnkronos Ileana Sciarra) – It is another step, after the agreement with Azerbaijan, to cut the umbilical cord with Russia and Italy’s historic dependence on Moscow gas. And sever a relationship that has become unsustainable with the war in Ukraine. Mario Draghi flies to Algiers to meet President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. On mission with the Prime Minister, the ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani, as well as Eni’s number one Claudio Descalzi. To sign a protocol and an agreement that will result in 9 billion cubic meters of Algerian gas more.

Read also

How they will be divided is clearly explained by the head of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, leaving the embassy in Algiers after meeting with the Italian community: three will arrive immediately this year to help us turn on the radiators already in the autumn and reduce the flow rate of Russian gas. Another 6 will arrive next year, 3 in LNG, or liquefied gas, another 3 in natural gas. They will pass through the Transmed gas pipeline – the one that goes from Capo Bon, in Tunisia, to Mazara del Vallo through the Sicilian channel – where 31% of the gas that Italy currently imports from Algeria, second only to Russia, passes through. (40%). Another billion cubic meters will be the target of the next missions in Africa: first Congo and Angola, then Mozambique.

To remember what moves the Italian government, Draghi himself thinks about it this time. “Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine – he remembers – I announced that Italy would move with the utmost speed to reduce dependence on Russian gas. Today’s agreements are a significant response to this strategic goal, others will follow. The Government is working to defend citizens and businesses from the consequences of the conflict “, the Prime Minister continues, trying to inject confidence in a country where the Ukrainian conflict is fueling fear, leaving room for fears for an economy that does not he may miss the PNRR train, which however risks slowing down his run.

Wednesday the meeting with Fi-Lega, ‘Draghi stays where he is’

On gas, the country cannot afford to go into an emergency, whether Europe decides to proceed with the Russian gas embargo or in the end it is President Vladimir Putin who makes a big voice and cut off supplies. The government must rush, as it is doing, to replace the 29 billion cubic meters of methane that reached Italy last year through the pipes from Russia.

After leaving the presidential palace, Draghi meets the Italian community in Algiers, in the embassy. He extends a heartfelt thanks to entrepreneurs and the productive fabric: “The government is with you, ready to protect your interests”, he assures us. Tonight he will return to Rome, after having dinner with President Tebboune. Tomorrow he will be at Palazzo Chigi for a series of technical meetings. Politics can wait.

Only on Wednesday will the prime minister see the delegation of Fi and Lega back to make the big voice on the fiscal delegation. A meeting requested by the two majority parties on Friday last week. A Council of Ministers and a press conference on the contents of the CDM and the measures that will be adopted will follow. And in which Draghi will return to make it clear that he does not intend to let himself be worn out. Nor to be unsaddled by the guide of Palazzo Chigi. Because suspicions are making their way, they continue to hover over his executive. “The government up until this summer? We don’t really talk about it… Draghi stays where he is ”, commented the men close to the premier during the long wait for the afternoon at the presidential palace. The feeling is that on Wednesday it will be the premier himself to say it loud and clear.