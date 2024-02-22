Albania's parliament approved the migrant deal with Italy amid protests from opposition and human rights groups. This was reported by the website of the Albanian newspaper Gazeta Shqiptare.

The agreement, which provides for the transfer of migrants rescued by Italy in international waters to centers in Albania while waiting for their asylum applications to be examined, received the green light with 77 votes in favour. In addition to the 74 deputies from Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialist Party, three deputies from the Party for Justice, Integration and Unity (Pdiu) also voted in favor. The opposition tried to disturb the voting process with whistles. The last step for the final ratification of the agreement requires the signature of the president.