Italy-Albania Pact, the oppositions rise up: “There will be a shower of appeals, rights denied”

There Room approved the agreement between Italy And Albania on migrants. But there was a further addition in the text voted on scissored to the minimum rights of these people who will be taken to those centers. Nothing non-governmental organizations involved, nothing report to parliament every six months and no guarantee – we read in Repubblica – on the fact, also provided for by law, that only migrants will be taken beyond the Adriatic not vulnerable: therefore no minors, no women, no people arriving from Libyan concentration camps and therefore victims of torture, abuse and violence of any kind. This is no small detail which, moreover, had been guaranteed by the undersecretary for relations with Parliament Cirielli who only a few days ago, heard by the Institutional and Foreign Affairs commissions of the Chamber, had responded in writing to four questions posed by the oppositions specifying that only the non-vulnerable would be taken to the centres.

Read also: Chamber, dispute between Meloni and Conte-Schlein. The PD leader: “Lethal right”

Read also: Sensational: Giovanni Ferrero interested in Repubblica, Calabresi mediator

A text, the one approved by the Chamber, which – according to the opposition – is harbinger of a rain of appeals if not criminal consequences for the government for the clear violation of Italian laws. “ In the coming months, while you are taking the photo opportunity before the European elections to claim something that doesn't yet existthese problems will begin to arise – says Riccardo Magisecretary of +Europa – At this point, the responsibility and also the criminal liability for them unjust detentions they will all fall on you”. The Democratic Party is also very critical of Laura Boldrini says, “This deal it violates rights and costs a fortune“.

Sign up for WhatsApp

