Italy-Albania, energy at the heart of the partnership. And the hypothesis of the nuclear power plant returns

The meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama keep talking. And not only for the historic friendship between the two, but for the (many) dossier put on the table during their meeting: tourism and energy are the two keywords. And it is precisely around the latter that the rumors of a “return” of nuclear power are becoming more and more insistent in Albania, with the possibility of building one central in cooperation with Italy.

As it reports Milan FinanceIndeed, Albania does not have the know-how to build reactors, while Italy, despite not having active plants, has companies with expertise in the sector. On closer inspection, continues the newspaper, it would not be an unfeasible or unfounded idea. Such an agreement had come close in 2010, when the then Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania at Palazzo Chigi, declaring Italy’s interest “in the development of energy production in Albania, starting with the nuclear one for which the Balkan country has said it is available”. And after all, the Balkan government had sought an agreement for nuclear power even earlier, in 2009, when however it had tried to involve Croatia.

What emerges from diplomatic sources is that the issue of the plant would be part of the all-round cooperation agreements that Meloni and Rama would have already promised each other in the first summit meeting last December. Intentions that, after the premier’s “trip” to Vlora, would be renewed. For the moment, these are rumors and hypotheses, given that it would still seem premature to speak of a real design of the nuclear power plant. What is certain, however, is that Albania needs to review its energy plan – the country, recalls Milano Finanza, is now forced to import fossil fuels, while it feeds mainly on hydroelectric energy… . A energy future in which Italy is involved (especially with the issue of the Adriatic submarine pipeline) it would seem also on the nuclear side.

