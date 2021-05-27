D.he Italian Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini confirmed on Thursday morning in a speech in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome that there had been problems with the unfortunate cable car in Stresa on Lake Maggiore since it was restarted on April 27.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

The steel clamp known in Italian as “forchettone” (fork) for deactivating the emergency braking system of the cable car was introduced by the operators and engineers of the railway because the “emergency braking system had been activated again and again for about a month, obviously due to a fault” said the minister to the deputies. Giovannini described the tragic accident of May 23 as a “great wound for our country”. On behalf of the government, he again expressed “deeply felt condolences” to the families of the 14 victims.

In media reports and comments on Thursday, the Pentecost Sunday disaster was described as a “massacre of greed” and a “criminal act”. In the editorial of the Milan newspaper “Corriere della Sera” it was pointed out that the tragedy was also a “collateral effect” of the state lockdown orders to contain the pandemic. The operators of the cable car were apparently driven by the fear of “being stopped again after a long interruption and losing further income”. They would have “preferred not to wait until the malfunctions in the operation of the system were repaired, just so as not to interrupt a service that has just resumed”. This “game with human life” cannot be justified by anything.

The responsible public prosecutor in Verbania is convinced that the operators should have shut down the cable car immediately in view of the operational disruptions in order to have the necessary repairs carried out. The three men arrested on Wednesday night now face charges of manslaughter instead of negligent homicide and, if convicted, long prison terms.