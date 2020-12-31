Pope Francis was elected – among others – to clean up the Vatican’s finances. But seven years after his election, the financial scandals have not stopped and neither have the revelations. Several hearings and trials are also scheduled for 2021. So why is it so complicated? Is Pope Francis doing it wrong?

Back in December 2018, in a room of the luxurious Bulgari hotel in Milan, two men discuss a Vatican investment. Recorded without their knowledge, they are Fabrizio Tirabassi, an executive of the Vatican Secretariat of State (the central government of the Church), and Gianluigi Torzi, a financial intermediary.

“It is possible that by the beginning of next year everything will be centralized”, Fabrizio Tirabassi had said before adding: “It means that we are losing control as the secretariat of state. It’s not good for you, so how can we recognize the work you have done?”

To this question, Gianluigi Torzi had replied: “And I’m leaving? Completely? Okay get me out… But Fabrizio, I want to get paid. I’m not going to leave like this. I was thinking of managing for 3-4 years. Give me 10 million and I m ‘Go … Come on, give me eight million, what can I say? Yeah, I’m going anyway. ”

These two men managed, on behalf of the Vatican, the opaque investment in prestigious buildings in London, the former headquarters of Harrod’s. They have since been prosecuted for embezzlement and extortion.

Not far from the bells of Saint Peter, Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, the new strongman of the Vatican finances, wants to obtain reparation and that the scandal cease: “These people have been excluded. It is now up to the court to quantify the financial damage and establish how much we can recover, if and how much we can recover. An independent estimate of this unfortunately regrettable operation puts our losses between 66 and 160 million. euros. ”

From this year Nunzio Galantino will have control over all the finances. He promises that there will be no more hidden accounts at the Secretary of State. A small revolution, wanted by Pope Francis. It is he who decides, peremptory. Three months ago, he also dismissed and suppressed his rights as cardinal – an extremely rare occurrence – to Cardinal Becciu who would be linked to the London scandal. A scandal at the heart of which another character also appears: the cardinal’s lady, Cecilia Marogna, suspected of having touched the cardinal’s money, arrested, imprisoned and then finally released.

In front of the Quatre-Fleuve fountain in Place Navone, a stone’s throw from the old historic headquarters of the Grand Orient of Italy, we find the Freemason, Gioele Magaldi. The latter knows well Cecilia Marogna who, according to him, works for the information: “Cecilia actually told me that she was interested in a Masonic career but also in the secret service because she knew that I had a lot of friends in the field.” And Gioele Magaldi to add: “Lately, Cecilia Marogna would have worked precisely for the release of hostages in Africa. It is therefore not an internal Vatican matter.”

“This is a case in which Freemasons, the Vatican and the secret services intersect … It does not smell good and it discredits the Vatican and Francis.” Gioele Magaldi franceinfo

Between intrigues and secrets, the Vatican is a very difficult world to reform. Gianluigi Nuzzi at the origin of the VatiLeaks has just written “Last judgement”, the pope’s fight to save the Vatican from bankruptcy. According to him, the enemies of Pope Francis are still numerous within the Vatican itself: “People who have an interest in doing unclear affairs and who don’t give a damn about the Gospel, within the Roman curia itself, will unite with those who criticize the theological line of the Pope. The enemies of the Pope are especially the American conservatives who do not like this pope because he would be too modern, too leftist. The pope will continue because there is no more time. We must act quickly. “

If the Vatican’s accounts are in the red, its only Parisian real estate assets amount to 595 million euros.