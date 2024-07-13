The conference will open at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) on the morning of Monday, July 15. The work will then continue in the afternoon and the following day at the headquarters of the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

The opening of the works will be entrusted to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, at the Farnesina Palace in Rome. The President of the ASI, Teodoro Valente, will illustrate the diplomatic relations between our country and numerous African states to reiterate the central role of space as a common factor of economic and technological growth and of equal collaboration. Space cooperation between the two shores of the Mediterranean is also a central element of the Mattei Plan for Africa, which is fully included in the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

Italy has signed bilateral agreements with 4 African countries and maintains relations with over 20 states on the continent. A particular example is represented by the 60 years of cooperation with Kenya, thanks also to the presence of the ASI base in Malindi.

The conference aims to be a moment of further development of relations, creating opportunities for companies and the parties involved. In the sessions planned At the ASI headquarters, the delegations will also meet representatives of several large industries and SMEs. The pillars of the discussions will be the activities being implemented: in particular the initiatives for the transfer of skills, within the framework of existing bilateral agreements with some African countries, and the training programmes provided by the International School of Training in Space Disciplines, established in the Luigi Broglio Space Centre of the ASI in Malindi, Kenya for the benefit of the entire African continent.